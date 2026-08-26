DEAD Price Today

The live DEAD (DEAD) price today is $ 0, with a 5.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEAD.

DEAD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,301, with a circulating supply of 81.38M DEAD. During the last 24 hours, DEAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00495094, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEAD moved +0.48% in the last hour and +30.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 159.08.

DEAD (DEAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.30K$ 31.30K $ 31.30K Volume (24H) $ 159.08$ 159.08 $ 159.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.30K$ 31.30K $ 31.30K Circulation Supply 81.38M 81.38M 81.38M Total Supply 81,379,571.35385548 81,379,571.35385548 81,379,571.35385548

The current Market Cap of DEAD is $ 31.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 159.08. The circulating supply of DEAD is 81.38M, with a total supply of 81379571.35385548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.30K.