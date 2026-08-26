DATA BEAR Price Today

The live DATA BEAR (DATABEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATABEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DATABEAR.

DATA BEAR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,269, with a circulating supply of 854.97M DATABEAR. During the last 24 hours, DATABEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00260688, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DATABEAR moved +0.27% in the last hour and +92.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DATA BEAR (DATABEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.27K$ 55.27K $ 55.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.27K$ 55.27K $ 55.27K Circulation Supply 854.97M 854.97M 854.97M Total Supply 854,973,797.0748118 854,973,797.0748118 854,973,797.0748118

The current Market Cap of DATA BEAR is $ 55.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DATABEAR is 854.97M, with a total supply of 854973797.0748118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.27K.