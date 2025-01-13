What is Cyberyen (CY)

Cyberyen is an innovative peer-to-peer payment network, completely decentralized without any central authority, that enables instant payments at virtually no cost to anyone in the world. The open source software Cyberyen Core allows anyone to manage a node on the Cyberyen blockchain network and uses the Scrypt hashing method adopted for this cryptocurrency to confirm work. Cyberyen is a hybrid grown from Litecoin with the addition of new block parameters. The Mimblewimble Protocol provides users with the ability to send confidential transactions where the amount being sent is known only between the sender and recipient, as well as the benefit of having a personal address balance and increased transaction throughput. Cyberyen is anarchy - without rulers, but not without rules. Rules are defined and enforced by network members. Cyberyen's underlying "bottom-up" governance model, where each node operator governs itself by making sure no one else on the network breaks the rules they agree to.

