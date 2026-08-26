cummunity Price Today

The live cummunity (CUM) price today is $ 0, with a 10.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUM.

cummunity currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,152.3, with a circulating supply of 999.74M CUM. During the last 24 hours, CUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00196824, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUM moved +2.05% in the last hour and +29.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

cummunity (CUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.15K$ 19.15K $ 19.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.15K$ 19.15K $ 19.15K Circulation Supply 999.74M 999.74M 999.74M Total Supply 999,741,450.897466 999,741,450.897466 999,741,450.897466

The current Market Cap of cummunity is $ 19.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUM is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999741450.897466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.15K.