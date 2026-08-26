Creditlink Token Price Today

The live Creditlink Token (CDL) price today is $ 0.00521118, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current CDL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00521118 per CDL.

Creditlink Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,066,183, with a circulating supply of 204.60M CDL. During the last 24 hours, CDL traded between $ 0.00502145 (low) and $ 0.00533548 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.143478, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309543.

In short-term performance, CDL moved +0.22% in the last hour and +9.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.69K.

Creditlink Token (CDL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Volume (24H) $ 66.69K$ 66.69K $ 66.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.21M$ 5.21M $ 5.21M Circulation Supply 204.60M 204.60M 204.60M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Creditlink Token is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.69K. The circulating supply of CDL is 204.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.21M.