CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00596077 $ 0.00596077 $ 0.00596077 24H Low $ 0.00711087 $ 0.00711087 $ 0.00711087 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00596077$ 0.00596077 $ 0.00596077 24H High $ 0.00711087$ 0.00711087 $ 0.00711087 All Time High $ 0.02225446$ 0.02225446 $ 0.02225446 Lowest Price $ 0.00269697$ 0.00269697 $ 0.00269697 Price Change (1H) -0.25% Price Change (1D) -10.80% Price Change (7D) +2.94% Price Change (7D) +2.94%

CreatorDAO (CREATOR) real-time price is $0.00597466. Over the past 24 hours, CREATOR traded between a low of $ 0.00596077 and a high of $ 0.00711087, showing active market volatility. CREATOR's all-time high price is $ 0.02225446, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00269697.

In terms of short-term performance, CREATOR has changed by -0.25% over the past hour, -10.80% over 24 hours, and +2.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.99M$ 5.99M $ 5.99M Circulation Supply 237.90M 237.90M 237.90M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CreatorDAO is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CREATOR is 237.90M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.99M.