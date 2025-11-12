CreatorDAO is the BlackRock for creator IP. We back high-potential creators, acquire revenue shares or rights from their projects, and deposit those assets into the DAO treasury. As returns come in, proceeds cycle back into the same treasury, compounding the pool for future allocations. $CREATOR holders submit and vote on proposals that select which creators to fund, how to structure deals, and where to deploy liquidity, turning fans into onchain capital allocators with real influence.