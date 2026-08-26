Covalent X Token Price Today

The live Covalent X Token (CXT) price today is $ 0.00235298, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current CXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00235298 per CXT.

Covalent X Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,287,696, with a circulating supply of 972.26M CXT. During the last 24 hours, CXT traded between $ 0.00230104 (low) and $ 0.00238625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.262856, while the all-time low was $ 0.00219711.

In short-term performance, CXT moved +0.20% in the last hour and -1.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 124.20K.

Covalent X Token (CXT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.29M$ 2.29M $ 2.29M Volume (24H) $ 124.20K$ 124.20K $ 124.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.35M$ 2.35M $ 2.35M Circulation Supply 972.26M 972.26M 972.26M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Covalent X Token is $ 2.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 124.20K. The circulating supply of CXT is 972.26M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.35M.