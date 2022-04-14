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Top Data Availability Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Data Availability sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8844
+0.37%
-6.14%
+7.86%
$ 2.44B
$ 680.65K
2
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3521
+0.80%
-7.52%
+8.84%
$ 324.92M
$ 1.68M
3
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.2086
+1.21%
-6.68%
+14.09%
$ 165.88M
$ 625.05K
4
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0.4045
-0.29%
-3.76%
-12.09%
$ 27.24M
$ 160.91K
5
AVAIL
AVAIL
AVAIL
$ 0.002107
-0.05%
+5.75%
+15.15%
$ 8.12M
$ 27.32M
6
Covalent X Token
Covalent X Token
CXT
$ 0.00233799
-0.19%
-0.00%
-2.93%
$ 2.28M
$ 111.25K
7
Syscoin
Syscoin
SYS
$ 0.001975
+0.05%
+4.06%
+0.61%
$ 1.76M
$ 29.52M
8
ROVR Network
ROVR Network
ROVR
$ 0.00015665
-0.02%
+0.05%
-18.15%
$ 1.56M
$ 72.61
9
Crust Network
Crust Network
CRU
$ 0.0105988
0.00%
+0.01%
+4.83%
$ 283.15K
$ 9.96K
10
Unibase
Unibase
UB
$ 0.12326
-0.23%
-0.69%
+3.40%
--
$ 1.29M
11
Quack AI
Quack AI
Q
$ 0.021988
+0.37%
-0.20%
+4.92%
--
$ 2.65M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Data Availability tokens and why are they popular?
Data Availability tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.97B.
What is the best-performing Data Availability token right now?
Among Data Availability tokens tracked on MEXC, AVAIL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.75% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Data Availability tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Data Availability tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Data Availability tokens include NEAR, TIA, EIGEN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Data Availability category?
The combined market capitalization of all Data Availability tokens is approximately $2.97B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Data Availability sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.