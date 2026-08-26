Communist Cat Price Today

The live Communist Cat (CCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current CCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CCAT.

Communist Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,042, with a circulating supply of 963.49M CCAT. During the last 24 hours, CCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CCAT moved -0.70% in the last hour and +71.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Communist Cat (CCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.04K$ 22.04K $ 22.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.04K$ 22.04K $ 22.04K Circulation Supply 963.49M 963.49M 963.49M Total Supply 963,490,592.554167 963,490,592.554167 963,490,592.554167

The current Market Cap of Communist Cat is $ 22.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CCAT is 963.49M, with a total supply of 963490592.554167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.04K.