ClawdVine Price Today

The live ClawdVine (CLAWDVINE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWDVINE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWDVINE.

ClawdVine currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,534.19, with a circulating supply of 95.35B CLAWDVINE. During the last 24 hours, CLAWDVINE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWDVINE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ClawdVine (CLAWDVINE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.53K$ 17.53K $ 17.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.39K$ 18.39K $ 18.39K Circulation Supply 95.35B 95.35B 95.35B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ClawdVine is $ 17.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWDVINE is 95.35B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.39K.