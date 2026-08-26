CLAW HARBOR Price Today

The live CLAW HARBOR (HARBOR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HARBOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HARBOR.

CLAW HARBOR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 44,795, with a circulating supply of 100.00B HARBOR. During the last 24 hours, HARBOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HARBOR moved +0.13% in the last hour and +20.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CLAW HARBOR (HARBOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.80K$ 44.80K $ 44.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.80K$ 44.80K $ 44.80K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of CLAW HARBOR is $ 44.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HARBOR is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.80K.