Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0022176 $ 0.0022176 $ 0.0022176 24H Low $ 0.00227102 $ 0.00227102 $ 0.00227102 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0022176$ 0.0022176 $ 0.0022176 24H High $ 0.00227102$ 0.00227102 $ 0.00227102 All Time High $ 0.00289418$ 0.00289418 $ 0.00289418 Lowest Price $ 0.00209182$ 0.00209182 $ 0.00209182 Price Change (1H) -0.57% Price Change (1D) +0.24% Price Change (7D) +4.95% Price Change (7D) +4.95%

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) real-time price is $0.00225328. Over the past 24 hours, LTCIC traded between a low of $ 0.0022176 and a high of $ 0.00227102, showing active market volatility. LTCIC's all-time high price is $ 0.00289418, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00209182.

In terms of short-term performance, LTCIC has changed by -0.57% over the past hour, +0.24% over 24 hours, and +4.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.87M$ 5.87M $ 5.87M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.53M$ 22.53M $ 22.53M Circulation Supply 2.61B 2.61B 2.61B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cicada Finance is $ 5.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LTCIC is 2.61B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.53M.