Chill Town Price Today

The live Chill Town (CHILLTOWN) price today is $ 0, with a 7.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHILLTOWN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHILLTOWN.

Chill Town currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,409, with a circulating supply of 855.49M CHILLTOWN. During the last 24 hours, CHILLTOWN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHILLTOWN moved +0.36% in the last hour and +4.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Chill Town (CHILLTOWN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.41K$ 50.41K $ 50.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.41K$ 50.41K $ 50.41K Circulation Supply 855.49M 855.49M 855.49M Total Supply 855,487,131.0 855,487,131.0 855,487,131.0

The current Market Cap of Chill Town is $ 50.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHILLTOWN is 855.49M, with a total supply of 855487131.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.41K.