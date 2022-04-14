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Top Viction Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Viction Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.2317
+0.52%
-0.73%
+11.24%
$ 76.14M
$ 279.33K
2
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,459.5
+0.19%
-0.02%
+9.20%
$ 44.89M
$ 480.16K
3
Coin98
Coin98
C98
$ 0.01529
-0.13%
-5.69%
+3.81%
$ 15.24M
$ 4.55M
4
ZoidPay
ZoidPay
ZPAY
$ 0.00584134
0.00%
-0.04%
+7.73%
$ 3.59M
$ 825.09
5
Serum
Serum
SRM
$ 0.00758037
0.00%
-0.14%
-5.67%
$ 2.83M
$ 23.79K
6
Wrapped Viction
Wrapped Viction
WVIC
$ 0.00669866
-1.09%
-0.03%
-5.51%
$ 1.43M
$ 214.15
7
Million
Million
MM
$ 0.994497
+0.02%
-0.01%
-0.75%
$ 994.50K
$ 437.76
8
Saros
Saros
SAROS
$ 0.000281
+1.04%
-0.53%
-2.32%
$ 933.35K
$ 191.02M
9
Worldwide USD
Worldwide USD
WUSD
$ 1.17
0.00%
--
+17.96%
$ 773.73K
$ 1.37
10
MASQ
MASQ
MASQ
$ 0.00963021
+0.05%
--
+23.63%
$ 331.08K
$ 1.15K
11
OneID
OneID
ONEID
$ 0.00047337
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 236.69K
$ 2.65
12
deFusion
deFusion
DEF
$ 0.00025228
0.00%
--
+7.07%
$ 23.77K
$ 214.44
13
Dagora
Dagora
DADA
$ 0.00016356
0.00%
--
+15.66%
$ 15.32K
$ 51.06

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Viction Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Viction Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $147.42M.
What is the best-performing Viction Ecosystem token right now?
Among Viction Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Viction Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Viction Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Viction Ecosystem tokens include FTT, WETH, C98. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Viction Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Viction Ecosystem tokens is approximately $147.42M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Viction Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.