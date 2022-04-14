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Top Stable Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stable Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.443
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 2,461.31
+0.26%
-0.02%
+9.20%
$ 4.96B
$ 349.08M
3
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
4
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
5
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,642.79
+0.10%
+0.00%
+3.90%
$ 126.90M
$ 11.64M
6
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
THBILL
$ 1.014
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.39%
$ 117.46M
$ 27.35K
7
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
8
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999892
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 35.88M
$ 5.91M
9
Fefer
Fefer
FEFER
$ 0.0004244
-3.93%
-17.66%
-43.08%
--
$ 149.61M
10
STABLE
STABLE
STABLE
$ 0.028222
-1.02%
-4.38%
-1.62%
--
$ 3.77M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stable Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Stable Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $17.72B.
What is the best-performing Stable Ecosystem token right now?
Among Stable Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, XAUT0 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stable Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Stable Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stable Ecosystem tokens include LINK, WETH, USDT0. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stable Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Stable Ecosystem tokens is approximately $17.72B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stable Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.