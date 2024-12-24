Nyxia AI Price (NYXC)
The live price of Nyxia AI (NYXC) today is 0.03906972 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 390.58K USD. NYXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nyxia AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.97K USD
- Nyxia AI price change within the day is +1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of Nyxia AI to USD was $ +0.00075058.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nyxia AI to USD was $ -0.0099761052.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nyxia AI to USD was $ -0.0184141333.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nyxia AI to USD was $ +0.00216186733181279.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00075058
|+1.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0099761052
|-25.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0184141333
|-47.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00216186733181279
|+5.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nyxia AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.19%
+1.96%
-16.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Nyxia is the Spiritual Layer of AI and as such builds applications (Layer 2) and products (Layer 3) on AI, all based around the magic feline representation Nyxia and Nyxia's Brand Promise rooted upon positivity, arts and spirituality.
