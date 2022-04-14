Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Mobile Mining Tokens by Market Capitalization

Mobile mining projects enable users to mine or earn cryptocurrencies directly via smartphone applications without requiring energy-intensive hardware. These networks focus on mass accessibility by leveraging mobile processors or proof-of-engagement mechanisms. Tokens in this sector often emphasize rapid user growth, lightweight node infrastructure, and inclusive network participation.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0.09002
+0.49%
-0.74%
+1.50%
$ 969.30M
$ 1.72M
2
ORE
ORE
ORE
$ 81.67
-0.13%
-0.06%
+15.96%
$ 39.70M
$ 851.36K
3
Verus
Verus
VRSC
$ 0.210846
+0.38%
-0.00%
+6.31%
$ 17.02M
$ 1.54K
4
ALTDeer
ALTDeer
ALT
$ 0.00968809
0.00%
--
+9.27%
$ 5.04M
$ 6.32
5
MINIMA
MINIMA
MINIMA
$ 0.0058
+4.65%
+11.22%
+32.95%
$ 3.24M
$ 2.78M
6
Sallar
Sallar
ALL
$ 0.00025472
+0.16%
-0.04%
-9.12%
$ 662.25K
$ 409.22
7
Chirp
Chirp
CHIRP
$ 0.004195
+0.17%
-11.42%
-25.01%
$ 437.21K
$ 4.17M
8
Scala
Scala
XLA
$ 2.43E-6
-0.41%
-0.32%
-13.52%
$ 35.02K
--
9
Athene Network
Athene Network
ATN
$ 1.58E-6
0.00%
0.00%
-27.19%
$ 19.10K
--
10
JADE Protocol
JADE Protocol
JADE
$ 0.04966429
+0.09%
-0.03%
+3.11%
$ 18.40K
$ 287.32
11
Ice Open Network
Ice Open Network
ION
$ 0.000107
0.00%
-3.60%
+13.83%
--
$ 40.37M

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Mobile Mining cryptocurrency category entail?
The Mobile Mining category consists of blockchain projects that allow users to earn cryptocurrency directly through smartphone applications, without requiring expensive or energy-intensive computer mining hardware.
How do Mobile Mining networks secure their blockchains without traditional miners?
Instead of traditional computational mining, Mobile Mining networks typically utilize lightweight consensus mechanisms like Proof of Engagement or Proof of Stake, relying on a massive, globally distributed base of mobile users.
What is the primary goal of Mobile Mining cryptocurrency projects?
The primary goal of Mobile Mining projects is to achieve massive global adoption and create inclusive digital economies by drastically lowering the technological barrier to entry for everyday smartphone users.
What are the common criticisms of Mobile Mining tokens?
Common criticisms of Mobile Mining tokens include the lack of clear utility for the mined tokens, heavily delayed mainnet launches, and the risk that the mobile applications primarily serve to monetize user data.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Mobile Mining sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.