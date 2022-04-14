Mobile mining projects enable users to mine or earn cryptocurrencies directly via smartphone applications without requiring energy-intensive hardware. These networks focus on mass accessibility by leveraging mobile processors or proof-of-engagement mechanisms. Tokens in this sector often emphasize rapid user growth, lightweight node infrastructure, and inclusive network participation.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Mobile Mining sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.