ALTDeer Price Today

The live ALTDeer (ALT) price today is $ 0.00968809, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00968809 per ALT.

ALTDeer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,039,710, with a circulating supply of 520.20M ALT. During the last 24 hours, ALT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.239875, while the all-time low was $ 0.00385453.

In short-term performance, ALT moved -- in the last hour and +11.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.32.

ALTDeer (ALT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.04M$ 5.04M $ 5.04M Volume (24H) $ 6.32$ 6.32 $ 6.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.05M$ 5.05M $ 5.05M Circulation Supply 520.20M 520.20M 520.20M Total Supply 521,000,000.0 521,000,000.0 521,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ALTDeer is $ 5.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.32. The circulating supply of ALT is 520.20M, with a total supply of 521000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.05M.