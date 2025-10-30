UpTop (UPTOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0036542 $ 0.0036542 $ 0.0036542 24H Low $ 0.00382698 $ 0.00382698 $ 0.00382698 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0036542$ 0.0036542 $ 0.0036542 24H High $ 0.00382698$ 0.00382698 $ 0.00382698 All Time High $ 0.04540951$ 0.04540951 $ 0.04540951 Lowest Price $ 0.00269655$ 0.00269655 $ 0.00269655 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) +3.77% Price Change (7D) +0.91% Price Change (7D) +0.91%

UpTop (UPTOP) real-time price is $0.0037969. Over the past 24 hours, UPTOP traded between a low of $ 0.0036542 and a high of $ 0.00382698, showing active market volatility. UPTOP's all-time high price is $ 0.04540951, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00269655.

In terms of short-term performance, UPTOP has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, +3.77% over 24 hours, and +0.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UpTop (UPTOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 798.76K$ 798.76K $ 798.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.80M$ 3.80M $ 3.80M Circulation Supply 210.00M 210.00M 210.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UpTop is $ 798.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UPTOP is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.80M.