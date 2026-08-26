Hydro Protocol Price Today

The live Hydro Protocol (HDRO) price today is $ 0.00102533, with a 4.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current HDRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00102533 per HDRO.

Hydro Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 501,441, with a circulating supply of 489.14M HDRO. During the last 24 hours, HDRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00109886 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.507996, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HDRO moved +3.59% in the last hour and +17.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 402.59.

Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 501.44K$ 501.44K $ 501.44K Volume (24H) $ 402.59$ 402.59 $ 402.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.03M$ 1.03M $ 1.03M Circulation Supply 489.14M 489.14M 489.14M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hydro Protocol is $ 501.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 402.59. The circulating supply of HDRO is 489.14M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.03M.