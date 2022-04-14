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Top Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2.465,72
+%0,04
-%1,88
+%9,55
$ 296,92B
$ 160,54K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00007
%0,00
-%0,01
-%0,05
$ 74,80B
$ 103,25M
3
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0,12857
-%1,78
-%4,28
+%24,03
$ 255,00M
$ 502,43K
4
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0,999816
%0,00
%0,00
+%0,05
$ 209,98M
$ 4,80M
5
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0,0251
+%0,20
-%0,44
+%4,28
$ 10,88M
$ 2,46M
6
Wrapped IMX
Wrapped IMX
WIMX
$ 0,127401
-%1,47
-%0,04
+%23,56
$ 5,40M
$ 77,12K
7
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0,00114184
%0,00
-%0,03
-%1,76
$ 1,00M
$ 2,20K
8
RavenQuest
RavenQuest
QUEST
$ 0,00134627
%0,00
-%0,01
-%3,11
$ 538,42K
$ 1,71K
9
END
END
END
$ 0,00398939
%0,00
--
+%11,17
$ 519,42K
$ 19,79
10
Immortal Token
Immortal Token
IMT
$ 0,00048205
%0,00
-%0,07
+%16,73
$ 151,39K
$ 3,94K
11
Nifty League
Nifty League
NFTL
$ 7,685E-5
%0,00
%0,00
+%1,64
$ 76,85K
--
12
Space Nation Oikos
Space Nation Oikos
OIK
$ 0,0001045
%0,00
-%0,03
+%20,25
$ 36,24K
$ 10,37

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $372.21B.
What is the best-performing Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem token right now?
Among Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, AUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDC, IMX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem tokens is approximately $372.21B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.