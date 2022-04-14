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Top Evmos Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Evmos Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.526
-0.07%
-1.55%
+2.77%
$ 782.43M
$ 573.96K
2
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03477
+0.93%
-5.01%
+12.02%
$ 27.09M
$ 1.72M
3
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2992
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
4
Stride Staked Atom
Stride Staked Atom
STATOM
$ 2.98
-0.67%
0.00%
+3.47%
$ 3.95M
$ 19.83K
5
JUNO
JUNO
JUNO
$ 0.02513709
+0.09%
-0.00%
+17.81%
$ 2.00M
$ 7.52K
6
Regen
Regen
REGEN
$ 0.0012313
-0.42%
-0.01%
+10.97%
$ 182.67K
$ 126.44
7
Stargaze
Stargaze
STARS
$ 5.315E-5
+0.45%
-2.86%
+7.63%
$ 156.28K
--
8
Axelar Wrapped Ether
Axelar Wrapped Ether
AXLETH
$ 2,456.91
+0.59%
-0.00%
+11.23%
$ 119.47K
$ 9.85K
9
Graviton
Graviton
GRAV
$ 3.254E-5
+0.46%
-2.24%
-39.00%
$ 42.26K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Evmos Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Evmos Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $842.46M.
What is the best-performing Evmos Ecosystem token right now?
Among Evmos Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, STATOM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Evmos Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Evmos Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Evmos Ecosystem tokens include ATOM, OSMO, FRAX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Evmos Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Evmos Ecosystem tokens is approximately $842.46M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Evmos Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.