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Top Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,748.74
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.347
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
4
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.05912
+1.00%
-4.21%
+18.53%
$ 2.66B
$ 1.94M
5
Fulcrom
Fulcrom
FUL
$ 0.00123783
-0.76%
-0.03%
+33.38%
$ 2.93M
$ 8.04K
6
Veno USD
Veno USD
VUSD
$ 0.989775
+0.90%
+0.01%
+2.75%
$ 2.57M
$ 2.96K
7
Veno ETH
Veno ETH
VETH
$ 2,317.13
+0.91%
+0.00%
+8.04%
$ 710.58K
$ 1.13K
8
Wrapped zkCRO
Wrapped zkCRO
WZKCRO
$ 0.067266
+1.06%
-0.01%
+17.30%
$ 475.09K
$ 4.69K
9
H2 Finance
H2 Finance
$H2
$ 2.487E-5
+0.40%
-2.48%
+16.32%
$ 184.47K
--
10
Fortune Token
Fortune Token
FRTN
$ 0.00011993
-0.15%
-0.02%
+13.30%
$ 49.77K
$ 677.05

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $94.13B.
What is the best-performing Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem token right now?
Among Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, VUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem tokens is approximately $94.13B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.