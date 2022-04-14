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Top Algorithmic Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Algorithmic Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1.0001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 10.57B
$ 55.28K
2
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9994
0.00%
+0.03%
+0.08%
$ 1.36B
$ 11.69K
3
Hive Dollar
Hive Dollar
HBD
$ 0.976675
+0.10%
-0.02%
+3.76%
$ 32.24M
$ 196.39
4
Hylo USD
Hylo USD
HYUSD
$ 0.998244
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.08%
$ 16.16M
$ 1.23M
5
Alchemix USD
Alchemix USD
ALUSD
$ 0.95542
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.26%
$ 10.02M
$ 143.18K
6
StablR USD
StablR USD
USDR
$ 0.3111
0.00%
-8.77%
-32.37%
$ 6.64M
$ 11.35K
7
Djed
Djed
DJED
$ 0.990659
-0.09%
-0.01%
+0.23%
$ 3.98M
$ 32.89K
8
Fei USD
Fei USD
FEI
$ 0.999861
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 3.65M
$ 4.97K
9
Mento Euro
Mento Euro
EURM
$ 1.17
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.70M
$ 1.08K
10
SMARDEX USDN
SMARDEX USDN
USDN
$ 1.007
-0.49%
0.00%
+0.40%
$ 675.00K
$ 133.45
11
UXD Stablecoin
UXD Stablecoin
UXD
$ 1.002
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 298.28K
$ 184.24
12
HYDT
HYDT
HYDT
$ 0.928664
+0.11%
-0.00%
-0.05%
$ 82.98K
$ 356.36
13
Dephaser JPY
Dephaser JPY
JPYT
$ 0.00608732
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.49%
$ 46.47K
$ 382.12
14
Mento Philippine Peso
Mento Philippine Peso
PHPM
$ 0.01619955
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 25.99K
$ 2.98
15
Mento Colombian Peso
Mento Colombian Peso
COPM
$ 0.00031878
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.68K
$ 9.93
16
USD Mapped Token
USD Mapped Token
USDM
$ 0.9944
-0.16%
+0.09%
+0.82%
--
$ 56.71K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Algorithmic Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Algorithmic Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $12.01B.
What is the best-performing Algorithmic Stablecoin token right now?
Among Algorithmic Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, USDM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.09% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Algorithmic Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Algorithmic Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Algorithmic Stablecoin tokens include USDS, USDD, HBD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Algorithmic Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all Algorithmic Stablecoin tokens is approximately $12.01B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Algorithmic Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.