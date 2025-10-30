The live Dephaser JPY price today is 0.00651117 USD. Track real-time JPYT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JPYT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Dephaser JPY price today is 0.00651117 USD. Track real-time JPYT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JPYT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Dephaser JPY Price (JPYT)

1 JPYT to USD Live Price:

$0.00651117
$0.00651117
-0.20%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:30:58 (UTC+8)

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00637409
$ 0.00637409
24H Low
$ 0.00661098
$ 0.00661098
24H High

$ 0.00637409
$ 0.00637409

$ 0.00661098
$ 0.00661098

$ 0.00682267
$ 0.00682267

$ 0.00631154
$ 0.00631154

-0.16%

-0.23%

-0.20%

-0.20%

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) real-time price is $0.00651117. Over the past 24 hours, JPYT traded between a low of $ 0.00637409 and a high of $ 0.00661098, showing active market volatility. JPYT's all-time high price is $ 0.00682267, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00631154.

In terms of short-term performance, JPYT has changed by -0.16% over the past hour, -0.23% over 24 hours, and -0.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Market Information

$ 166.26K
$ 166.26K

--
--

$ 166.26K
$ 166.26K

25.37M
25.37M

25,368,673.156511
25,368,673.156511

The current Market Cap of Dephaser JPY is $ 166.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JPYT is 25.37M, with a total supply of 25368673.156511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.26K.

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Dephaser JPY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dephaser JPY to USD was $ -0.0001048649.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dephaser JPY to USD was $ -0.0002240988.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dephaser JPY to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.23%
30 Days$ -0.0001048649-1.61%
60 Days$ -0.0002240988-3.44%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Dephaser JPY (JPYT)

DePhaser is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to transform the way people interact with digital assets and conduct cross-border transactions. At the heart of this innovation is JPYT, the world’s first algorithmic YEN stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Japanese YEN (¥). Unlike traditional stablecoins, JPYT is backed by fully locked USDT (Tether), ensuring a high level of security, transparency, and trust for its users. Through DePhaser, individuals and businesses can seamlessly lock in USDT and mint JPYT, allowing them to hold and transact in a currency that mirrors the stability of the Yen while operating natively within the Web3 ecosystem. This mechanism provides a powerful tool for those who wish to avoid volatility in the crypto market while still benefiting from the efficiency, accessibility, and inclusivity of blockchain technology.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dephaser JPY Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Dephaser JPY (JPYT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Dephaser JPY (JPYT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Dephaser JPY.

Check the Dephaser JPY price prediction now!

JPYT to Local Currencies

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dephaser JPY (JPYT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JPYT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dephaser JPY (JPYT)

How much is Dephaser JPY (JPYT) worth today?
The live JPYT price in USD is 0.00651117 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current JPYT to USD price?
The current price of JPYT to USD is $ 0.00651117. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Dephaser JPY?
The market cap for JPYT is $ 166.26K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of JPYT?
The circulating supply of JPYT is 25.37M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JPYT?
JPYT achieved an ATH price of 0.00682267 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JPYT?
JPYT saw an ATL price of 0.00631154 USD.
What is the trading volume of JPYT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JPYT is -- USD.
Will JPYT go higher this year?
JPYT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JPYT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

$110,350.63

$3,912.78

$0.02629

$193.95

$3.1387

$3,912.78

$110,350.63

$193.95

$2.5481

$0.19228

