HYDT Price (HYDT)
The live price of HYDT (HYDT) today is 0.936548 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HYDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HYDT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 244.55 USD
- HYDT price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HYDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HYDT price information.
During today, the price change of HYDT to USD was $ -0.0001787190754428.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HYDT to USD was $ -0.0030492129.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HYDT to USD was $ -0.0062330079.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HYDT to USD was $ +0.5114759630785385.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001787190754428
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0030492129
|-0.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0062330079
|-0.66%
|90 Days
|$ +0.5114759630785385
|+120.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of HYDT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.51%
-0.01%
-0.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HYDT Stablecoin is HYDT Protocol's BNB chain-based, USD-pegged stablecoin backed by BNB collateral, aiming at providing high return for HYDT holders and keeping 1:1 peg against United States dollars at the same time. These are the key unique features of HYDT protocol: 1. Fully decentralized and automated mint/redeem process in case of a depegging event 2. Fully transparent reserve held in BNB 3. Flexible and durable soft peg mechanism 4. Up to 30% APY fixed return on stablecoin deposit + additional governance token farming reward 5. Resistance to bank run events
|1 HYDT to AUD
A$1.51720776
|1 HYDT to GBP
￡0.75860388
|1 HYDT to EUR
€0.90845156
|1 HYDT to USD
$0.936548
|1 HYDT to MYR
RM4.214466
|1 HYDT to TRY
₺33.18189564
|1 HYDT to JPY
¥147.66552316
|1 HYDT to RUB
₽95.26566256
|1 HYDT to INR
₹80.64614828
|1 HYDT to IDR
Rp15,353.24344512
|1 HYDT to PHP
₱54.90044376
|1 HYDT to EGP
￡E.47.33313592
|1 HYDT to BRL
R$5.74103924
|1 HYDT to CAD
C$1.34862912
|1 HYDT to BDT
৳114.75522644
|1 HYDT to NGN
₦1,456.5194496
|1 HYDT to UAH
₴39.77519356
|1 HYDT to VES
Bs49.637044
|1 HYDT to PKR
Rs261.97120656
|1 HYDT to KZT
₸496.57648056
|1 HYDT to THB
฿32.50758108
|1 HYDT to TWD
NT$30.9529114
|1 HYDT to CHF
Fr0.85225868
|1 HYDT to HKD
HK$7.28634344
|1 HYDT to MAD
.د.م9.44976932