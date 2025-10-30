Caesar (CAESAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00990685 24H High $ 0.01267582 All Time High $ 0.02986281 Lowest Price $ 0.00704573 Price Change (1H) +4.26% Price Change (1D) +21.62% Price Change (7D) +19.30%

Caesar (CAESAR) real-time price is $0.0120483. Over the past 24 hours, CAESAR traded between a low of $ 0.00990685 and a high of $ 0.01267582, showing active market volatility. CAESAR's all-time high price is $ 0.02986281, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00704573.

In terms of short-term performance, CAESAR has changed by +4.26% over the past hour, +21.62% over 24 hours, and +19.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caesar (CAESAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.04M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.04M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,912.298896

The current Market Cap of Caesar is $ 12.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAESAR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999912.298896. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.04M.