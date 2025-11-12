Caesar is the world's most trusted AI research platform, built for those tackling humanity's most challenging problems. Through novel verification architectures and citation-backed methodology, Caesar delivers accurate, reliable research at scale. Our platform serves professionals who require precision without compromise, accessible via user interface or developer API.

Founded by crypto-native engineer and Co-founder of Spark and Megapont, Mark McKenzie, Caesar emerged from the recognition that AI systems optimized for eloquence over accuracy produce polished guesses instead of verifiable truth. Caesar represents the convergence of crypto-native principles and rigorous AI engineering, delivering the reliability and transparency demanded by those who operate where the cost of error is unforgiving.