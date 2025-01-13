Bright Union Price (BRIGHT)
The live price of Bright Union (BRIGHT) today is 0.00354307 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 85.50K USD. BRIGHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bright Union Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 252.37 USD
- Bright Union price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 24.13M USD
During today, the price change of Bright Union to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bright Union to USD was $ +0.0006686315.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bright Union to USD was $ +0.0014510862.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bright Union to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006686315
|+18.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014510862
|+40.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bright Union: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
-0.01%
-7.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bright Union is a crypto coverage (“insurance”) aggregation platform that allows user to easily protect their capital from hacks, smart contract fails, and rug pulls. Bright Union as aggregator facilitates three key actions: 1. Compare, buy and manage crypto coverages on different platforms from a single interface 2. Provide coverage by staking stable coins or matured currencies on different platforms from a single interface. 3. Stake at Bright Union and become part of the DAO (the Union). Bright Union does not stop at being an Aggregator, we are also an DeFi coverage accelerator. “We make risk markets work” through our innovative Bright Treasury . In short: the Bright Treasury will take positions in the crypto risk markets, and will provide superior investment opportunities for crypto users.
