Botatoz Price Today

The live Botatoz (BOTZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOTZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOTZ.

Botatoz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,796.23, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BOTZ. During the last 24 hours, BOTZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOTZ moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Botatoz (BOTZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.80K$ 19.80K $ 19.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.80K$ 19.80K $ 19.80K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Botatoz is $ 19.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOTZ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.80K.