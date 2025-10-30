Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 110,968 24H High $ 114,751 All Time High $ 128,136 Lowest Price $ 105,793 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) -0.94% Price Change (7D) +3.63%

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) real-time price is $112,609. Over the past 24 hours, STBTC traded between a low of $ 110,968 and a high of $ 114,751, showing active market volatility. STBTC's all-time high price is $ 128,136, while its all-time low price is $ 105,793.

In terms of short-term performance, STBTC has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, -0.94% over 24 hours, and +3.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.13M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.13M Circulation Supply 98.89 Total Supply 98.88758285950061

The current Market Cap of Botanix Staked Bitcoin is $ 11.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STBTC is 98.89, with a total supply of 98.88758285950061. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.13M.