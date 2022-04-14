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Top Liquid Staked BTC Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staked BTC sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 78,901
0.00%
--
+13.13%
$ 1.10B
$ 5.67
2
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
3
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
4
Svalbard BTC
Svalbard BTC
SVBTC
$ 79,014
0.00%
--
+1.80%
$ 15.01M
$ 8.43
5
pumpBTC
pumpBTC
PUMPBTC
$ 0.010443
+0.41%
-2.99%
-0.19%
$ 5.20M
$ 5.31M
6
Botanix Staked Bitcoin
Botanix Staked Bitcoin
STBTC
$ 64,862
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 307.49K
$ 69.70
7
SBTC
SBTC
SBTC
$ 80,273.34
+0.31%
-2.75%
+14.30%
--
$ 0.29

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staked BTC tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staked BTC tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.01B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staked BTC token right now?
Among Liquid Staked BTC tokens tracked on MEXC, CLBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staked BTC tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 Liquid Staked BTC tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staked BTC tokens include CLBTC, LBTC, XSOLVBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staked BTC category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Staked BTC tokens is approximately $2.01B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staked BTC sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.