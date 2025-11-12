Spellborne is a retro inspired monster collector RPG, a beautiful mixture of nostalgic gameplay elements and modern technology. Monsters can be battled, and collected through gameplay, then fed items and crops that come from farming and crafting.

Spellborne takes the best of Pokemon, Tamagotchi and Stardew Valley, creating an ecosystem where markets for monsters, in-game resources and cosmetics are open and controlled by players, making it distinct from existing titles. Humans have a nature of collecting things and building a relationship with them, Spellborne deeply explores this philosophy with its trust systems and decision based quest design.