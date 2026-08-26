bonkwifhat Price Today

The live bonkwifhat (BIF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BIF.

bonkwifhat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 95,810, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BIF. During the last 24 hours, BIF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01301562, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BIF moved +0.54% in the last hour and +25.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

bonkwifhat (BIF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.81K$ 95.81K $ 95.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.81K$ 95.81K $ 95.81K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of bonkwifhat is $ 95.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.81K.