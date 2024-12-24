BOMB Logo

BOMB (BOMB) Live Price Chart

$0.371745
0.00%(1D)

Price of BOMB (BOMB) Today

The live price of BOMB (BOMB) today is 0.371745 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 303.90K USD. BOMB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOMB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 72.49 USD
- BOMB price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 817.51K USD

Get real-time price updates of the BOMB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOMB price information.

BOMB (BOMB) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ +0.0196444927.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ +0.0613951737.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ -0.0258774080011704.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0196444927+5.28%
60 Days$ +0.0613951737+16.52%
90 Days$ -0.0258774080011704-6.50%

BOMB (BOMB) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of BOMB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0
$ 14.64
$ 14.64$ 14.64

--

--

-33.14%

BOMB (BOMB) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 303.90K
$ 72.49
817.51K
What is BOMB (BOMB)

The world's first self-destructing currency. BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency.  The rules are simple. 1) There were originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence. 2) Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed. 3) There will never be newly minted Bomb. The intention is not to be used as a transactional currency, but rather a consistent and decentralized store of value. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous hyperdeflation, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BOMB to Local Currencies

1 BOMB to AUD
A$0.594792
1 BOMB to GBP
0.29367855
1 BOMB to EUR
0.3568752
1 BOMB to USD
$0.371745
1 BOMB to MYR
RM1.66913505
1 BOMB to TRY
13.085424
1 BOMB to JPY
¥58.4011395
1 BOMB to RUB
37.6280289
1 BOMB to INR
31.63178205
1 BOMB to IDR
Rp5,995.88625735
1 BOMB to PHP
21.75823485
1 BOMB to EGP
￡E.18.9887346
1 BOMB to BRL
R$2.30110155
1 BOMB to CAD
C$0.53159535
1 BOMB to BDT
44.4755718
1 BOMB to NGN
575.4538251
1 BOMB to UAH
15.6430296
1 BOMB to VES
Bs18.958995
1 BOMB to PKR
Rs103.6945503
1 BOMB to KZT
194.12152155
1 BOMB to THB
฿12.7508535
1 BOMB to TWD
NT$12.1560615
1 BOMB to CHF
Fr0.33085305
1 BOMB to HKD
HK$2.8847412
1 BOMB to MAD
.د.م3.74347215