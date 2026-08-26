Bluzelle Price Today

The live Bluzelle (BLZ) price today is $ 0.00881911, with a 9.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00881911 per BLZ.

Bluzelle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,261,071, with a circulating supply of 483.16M BLZ. During the last 24 hours, BLZ traded between $ 0.00876563 (low) and $ 0.01098905 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.783089, while the all-time low was $ 0.00579292.

In short-term performance, BLZ moved +0.45% in the last hour and +37.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 500.86K.

Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.26M$ 4.26M $ 4.26M Volume (24H) $ 500.86K$ 500.86K $ 500.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.41M$ 4.41M $ 4.41M Circulation Supply 483.16M 483.16M 483.16M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bluzelle is $ 4.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 500.86K. The circulating supply of BLZ is 483.16M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.41M.