BluffCat Price (BLUFF)
The live price of BluffCat (BLUFF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 79.13K USD. BLUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BluffCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 594.31 USD
- BluffCat price change within the day is -4.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of BluffCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BluffCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BluffCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BluffCat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BluffCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
-4.02%
-14.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
