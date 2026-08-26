BloxAPI Price Today

The live BloxAPI (BLOXX) price today is $ 0, with a 7.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLOXX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BLOXX.

BloxAPI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 164,218, with a circulating supply of 999.98M BLOXX. During the last 24 hours, BLOXX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0014018, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLOXX moved +0.68% in the last hour and +54.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.64K.

BloxAPI (BLOXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.22K$ 164.22K $ 164.22K Volume (24H) $ 3.64K$ 3.64K $ 3.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 164.22K$ 164.22K $ 164.22K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,980,006.217734 999,980,006.217734 999,980,006.217734

The current Market Cap of BloxAPI is $ 164.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.64K. The circulating supply of BLOXX is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999980006.217734. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 164.22K.