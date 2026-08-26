BigWil Price Today

The live BigWil (BWIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current BWIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BWIL.

BigWil currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,085, with a circulating supply of 46.55M BWIL. During the last 24 hours, BWIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00115157, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BWIL moved -- in the last hour and -6.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 512.56.

BigWil (BWIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.09K$ 23.09K $ 23.09K Volume (24H) $ 512.56$ 512.56 $ 512.56 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 495.92K$ 495.92K $ 495.92K Circulation Supply 46.55M 46.55M 46.55M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BigWil is $ 23.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 512.56. The circulating supply of BWIL is 46.55M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 495.92K.