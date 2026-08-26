BER Price (BER)
The live BER (BER) price today is $ 0, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current BER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BER.
BER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 921,950, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M BER. During the last 24 hours, BER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00106735, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BER moved -1.55% in the last hour and +26.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.65K.
The current Market Cap of BER is $ 921.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.65K. The circulating supply of BER is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999948.062281. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 921.95K.
-1.55%
-1.42%
+26.40%
+26.40%
In 2040, the price of BER could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Bersolcoin, or simply $BER, began not as a project, but as a story — the story of a dog so fluffy it looked like a bear, a viral Internet icon loved across Instagram and Web2. What started as laughter and love for a cute animal evolved into something much larger: a symbol of community, creativity, and the power of digital culture to build real-world value.
BER was born on the Solana blockchain, a fast, eco-friendly network that perfectly fits the energy of a new generation of memecoins. But unlike most meme projects that fade as quickly as they rise, BER is built to last — blending viral character IP with blockchain technology to create a cross-media brand that bridges Web2 and Web3.
Behind BER stands a dedicated creative and technical team who have been building the “Berverse” — a growing ecosystem of art, games, collectibles, and NFTs inspired by the original Ber character. The team’s mission is simple: to turn a beloved Internet meme into a global character brand, much like Hello Kitty or Doge, but with modern Web3 foundations.
Over the past year, BER has expanded beyond a token into a movement:
NFT collections that feature unique Ber expressions, traits, and accessories — digitally hand-crafted and AI-enhanced in Thailand.
Games and interactive experiences, including “Berserker Backstab Run,” where the character comes to life as a playable hero.
AI-powered art generation and creative tools that let the community imagine new forms of Ber — from chibi versions to 3D plushies.
A token-driven economy that rewards creativity, loyalty, and participation within the Ber ecosystem.
The heart of BER lies in its community and humor. Every meme, every post, every fan-made artwork adds to the legend of the bear-dog. But beneath the fun is a serious vision: to build a Web3-native intellectual property (IP) that thrives across entertainment, gaming, and merchandise — where the token itself becomes the beating heart of a new digital brand economy.
Today, Bersolcoin.com serves as the official hub of this growing world — showcasing the latest art drops, token analytics, and community tools. With a strong development roadmap and active collaborations across NFT and gaming circles, BER continues to evolve from memecoin to metabrand.
As Web3 matures, the projects that endure will be the ones that create culture, not just hype. Bersolcoin represents that shift — from a viral dog-bear to a decentralized character loved by thousands.
BER isn’t just another token. It’s a face, a story, and a future built on Solana. Welcome to the Berverse.
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What is BER trading right now?
Current price: $, with a price movement of -1.42% over the last 24 hours.
Is BER attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the BER market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about BER?
With 999999948.062281 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does BER compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of $0.00106735 and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is BER being traded today?
It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate BER's long-term viability.
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