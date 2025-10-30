BENJAMIN (BENJI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00011241 $ 0.00011241 $ 0.00011241 24H Low $ 0.0001136 $ 0.0001136 $ 0.0001136 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00011241$ 0.00011241 $ 0.00011241 24H High $ 0.0001136$ 0.0001136 $ 0.0001136 All Time High $ 0.00477446$ 0.00477446 $ 0.00477446 Lowest Price $ 0.00007169$ 0.00007169 $ 0.00007169 Price Change (1H) -0.68% Price Change (1D) -0.37% Price Change (7D) -1.04% Price Change (7D) -1.04%

BENJAMIN (BENJI) real-time price is $0.00011246. Over the past 24 hours, BENJI traded between a low of $ 0.00011241 and a high of $ 0.0001136, showing active market volatility. BENJI's all-time high price is $ 0.00477446, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007169.

In terms of short-term performance, BENJI has changed by -0.68% over the past hour, -0.37% over 24 hours, and -1.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BENJAMIN (BENJI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.01K$ 53.01K $ 53.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.24K$ 113.24K $ 113.24K Circulation Supply 468.14M 468.14M 468.14M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BENJAMIN is $ 53.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BENJI is 468.14M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.24K.