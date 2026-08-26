Basey Price Today

The live Basey (BASEY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BASEY.

Basey currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,026, with a circulating supply of 100.00B BASEY. During the last 24 hours, BASEY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BASEY moved -0.71% in the last hour and +20.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Basey (BASEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.03K$ 33.03K $ 33.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.03K$ 33.03K $ 33.03K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Basey is $ 33.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASEY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.03K.