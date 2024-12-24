BaseSwap Price (BSWAP)
The live price of BaseSwap (BSWAP) today is 0.371435 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.68M USD. BSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BaseSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.25K USD
- BaseSwap price change within the day is -3.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BSWAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BSWAP price information.
During today, the price change of BaseSwap to USD was $ -0.0132547476778602.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BaseSwap to USD was $ -0.0335387233.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BaseSwap to USD was $ +0.2443185770.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BaseSwap to USD was $ +0.22373739552135229.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0132547476778602
|-3.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0335387233
|-9.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2443185770
|+65.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.22373739552135229
|+151.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of BaseSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.03%
-3.44%
-12.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The First Native DEX on BASE. By Based Team for Based You. The liquidity marketplace from simplistic to advanced we have it all. aseSwap is a pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) that introduces a groundbreaking concept by allowing users to not only trade assets but also earn protocol-generated revenue from fees. This innovative feature is made possible through the $BSWAP & $BSX tokens, enabling users to directly earn cryptocurrencies from swap fees. Utilizing a sophisticated Smart Order Routing system, BaseSwap ensures optimal prices while minimizing gas fees. The evolving system guarantees competitive swap rates across its matrix of pools, enhancing user trading experiences. With trading fees lower than leading decentralized and centralized exchanges, BaseSwap provides exceptional cost savings. Its user-friendly UI simplifies DeFi interactions, enabling easy token swaps, liquidity provision, and farming participation. Chosen for its robust security and cost-effectiveness, BaseSwap is integrated with the Base Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution incubated by Coinbase. This partnership offers security, scalability, and seamless interoperability, aligning with BaseSwap's commitment to user-centric and economically efficient trading. Benefiting from the Base Network's economical EVM setting and priority access to Ethereum functionalities, BaseSwap maintains minimal trading fees and a superior trading experience. Supported by Coinbase's user community and fiat onramps, BaseSwap is positioned for success in the evolving DeFi landscape.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BSWAP to AUD
A$0.594296
|1 BSWAP to GBP
￡0.29343365
|1 BSWAP to EUR
€0.3565776
|1 BSWAP to USD
$0.371435
|1 BSWAP to MYR
RM1.66774315
|1 BSWAP to TRY
₺13.074512
|1 BSWAP to JPY
¥58.36358155
|1 BSWAP to RUB
₽37.589222
|1 BSWAP to INR
₹31.60540415
|1 BSWAP to IDR
Rp5,990.88625805
|1 BSWAP to PHP
₱21.74751925
|1 BSWAP to EGP
￡E.18.9728998
|1 BSWAP to BRL
R$2.29918265
|1 BSWAP to CAD
C$0.53115205
|1 BSWAP to BDT
৳44.4384834
|1 BSWAP to NGN
₦574.9739513
|1 BSWAP to UAH
₴15.6299848
|1 BSWAP to VES
Bs18.943185
|1 BSWAP to PKR
Rs103.6080789
|1 BSWAP to KZT
₸193.95964265
|1 BSWAP to THB
฿12.7402205
|1 BSWAP to TWD
NT$12.1459245
|1 BSWAP to CHF
Fr0.33057715
|1 BSWAP to HKD
HK$2.8823356
|1 BSWAP to MAD
.د.م3.74035045