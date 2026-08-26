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The live Based Froc price today is 0 USD.FROC market cap is 123,817 USD. Track real-time FROC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Based Froc price today is 0 USD.FROC market cap is 123,817 USD. Track real-time FROC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Based Froc Logo

Based Froc Price (FROC)

Unlisted

1 FROC to USD Live Price:

$0.00000124
$0.00000124$0.00000124
+1.88%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Based Froc (FROC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:17:12 (UTC+8)

Based Froc Price Today

The live Based Froc (FROC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current FROC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FROC.

Based Froc currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 123,817, with a circulating supply of 100.00B FROC. During the last 24 hours, FROC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FROC moved -0.62% in the last hour and +32.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Based Froc (FROC) Market Information

$ 123.82K
$ 123.82K$ 123.82K

--
----

$ 123.82K
$ 123.82K$ 123.82K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Based Froc is $ 123.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FROC is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.82K.

Based Froc Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.62%

+0.18%

+32.17%

+32.17%

Price Prediction for Based Froc

Based Froc (FROC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FROC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Based Froc (FROC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Based Froc could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Based Froc will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FROC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Based Froc Price Prediction.

What is Based Froc (FROC)

FROC BUILT ON BASE

OFFICIAL CONTRACT ADDRESS

CA:

0x3c8cd0db9a01efa063a7760267b822a129bc7dca

FROC'S ORIGINS BASED FROC ($FROC) IS A MEMECOIN ON BASE, CREATED BY CLAUDIA (CLAUDIA.BASE.ETH) ON TWITTER, A COINBASE EMPLOYEE WORKING IN PRODUCT. THE COIN GAINED TRACTION AFTER BEING SHARED ON COINBASE’S OFFICIAL TWITTER.

TELEGRAM : https://t.me/FrocCTO

TWITTER : https://x.com/frocisbased?s=21

WEBSITE : https://basedfroc.com/

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Based Froc (FROC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeFrog-Themed

About Based Froc

What is today's price of Based Froc (FROC)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.18%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FROC are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FROC is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Based Froc?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FROC across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Based Froc today?

The market capitalization stands at $123817, positioning Based Froc at rank #5150 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FROC being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Based Froc?

The recent price movement of 0.18% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem,Frog-Themed,Base Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Based Froc

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:17:12 (UTC+8)

Based Froc (FROC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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