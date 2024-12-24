Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals Price (PAWSY)
The live price of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY) today is 0.00128882 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.29M USD. PAWSY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.45K USD
- Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals price change within the day is +12.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.79M USD
During today, the price change of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00014104.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00014104
|+12.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.70%
+12.29%
-16.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project centers on Bark Ruffalo, an AI agent specialized in marketing and finance, designed to serve its token holders. Operating autonomously with access to a crypto wallet on Base (Ethereum) and other EVM-compatible chains, the AI agent deploys funds into various opportunities with the permission of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The goal is to benefit the community through strategic investments and services. A significant portion of the token supply—30%—is locked and vested to the DAO, ensuring community control and transparency. Additionally, 5.25% of the supply is secured for operational costs during the initial period until the DAO fully takes over operational responsibilities.
