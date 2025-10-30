bapcat (BAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.01325672$ 0.01325672 $ 0.01325672 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.40% Price Change (1D) +2.65% Price Change (7D) -1.15% Price Change (7D) -1.15%

bapcat (BAP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BAP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BAP's all-time high price is $ 0.01325672, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BAP has changed by +0.40% over the past hour, +2.65% over 24 hours, and -1.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

bapcat (BAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.06K$ 27.06K $ 27.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.06K$ 27.06K $ 27.06K Circulation Supply 419.91M 419.91M 419.91M Total Supply 419,908,470.611796 419,908,470.611796 419,908,470.611796

The current Market Cap of bapcat is $ 27.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAP is 419.91M, with a total supply of 419908470.611796. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.06K.