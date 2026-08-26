What is today's price of Bagwork (BAGWORK)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -3.96%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BAGWORK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BAGWORK is 996085408.405551, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Bagwork?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BAGWORK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Bagwork today?

The market capitalization stands at $96387, positioning Bagwork at rank #5489 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BAGWORK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Bagwork?

The recent price movement of -3.96% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.