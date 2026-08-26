Which blockchain network does Bad At Trading run on?

Bad At Trading operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SOBAT?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -4.88% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Bad At Trading belong to?

Bad At Trading falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SOBAT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Bad At Trading?

Its market capitalization is $114676, placing the asset at rank #5258. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SOBAT is currently circulating?

There are 999870596.012985 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Bad At Trading today?

Over the past day, SOBAT generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Bad At Trading fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.