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The live ayFLOW price today is 0.03649786 USD.AYFLOW market cap is 1,820,275 USD. Track real-time AYFLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ayFLOW price today is 0.03649786 USD.AYFLOW market cap is 1,820,275 USD. Track real-time AYFLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AYFLOW Price Info

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ayFLOW Price (AYFLOW)

Unlisted

1 AYFLOW to USD Live Price:

$0.03649786
$0.03649786$0.03649786
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ayFLOW (AYFLOW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:09:29 (UTC+8)

ayFLOW Price Today

The live ayFLOW (AYFLOW) price today is $ 0.03649786, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current AYFLOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03649786 per AYFLOW.

ayFLOW currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,820,275, with a circulating supply of 49.84M AYFLOW. During the last 24 hours, AYFLOW traded between $ 0.03556813 (low) and $ 0.050367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.429407, while the all-time low was $ 0.02914672.

In short-term performance, AYFLOW moved +0.56% in the last hour and +7.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 190.25.

ayFLOW (AYFLOW) Market Information

$ 1.82M
$ 1.82M$ 1.82M

$ 190.25
$ 190.25$ 190.25

$ 1.82M
$ 1.82M$ 1.82M

49.84M
49.84M 49.84M

49,835,055.41627876
49,835,055.41627876 49,835,055.41627876

The current Market Cap of ayFLOW is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 190.25. The circulating supply of AYFLOW is 49.84M, with a total supply of 49835055.41627876. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.

ayFLOW Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03556813
$ 0.03556813$ 0.03556813
24H Low
$ 0.050367
$ 0.050367$ 0.050367
24H High

$ 0.03556813
$ 0.03556813$ 0.03556813

$ 0.050367
$ 0.050367$ 0.050367

$ 0.429407
$ 0.429407$ 0.429407

$ 0.02914672
$ 0.02914672$ 0.02914672

+0.56%

-1.14%

+7.30%

+7.30%

Price Prediction for ayFLOW

ayFLOW (AYFLOW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AYFLOW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ayFLOW (AYFLOW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ayFLOW could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ayFLOW will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AYFLOW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ayFLOW Price Prediction.

What is ayFLOW (AYFLOW)

ayFLOW is a yield-bearing liquid staking token issued by AlphaYields (formerly SafeYields AI) on the Flow EVM blockchain. Holders deposit FLOW or ankrFLOW and receive ayFLOW tokens representing their share of an automated vault strategy. Yield compounds automatically through share price appreciation — no manual claiming required. ayFLOW is fully liquid with no lock-up period, allowing holders to withdraw at any time. All performance figures are derived from on-chain share price data, not protocol claims.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About ayFLOW

What is the current price of ayFLOW?

ayFLOW (AYFLOW) is trading at $0.03649786, reflecting a price movement of -1.14% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does ayFLOW play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Liquid Staking Tokens,Flow EVM Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Tokens sector, AYFLOW often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is AYFLOW being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, AYFLOW recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of ayFLOW?

There are 49835055.41627876 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of AYFLOW?

ayFLOW currently holds market rank #2333 with a market capitalization of $1820275, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has ayFLOW performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -1.14% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does ayFLOW compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Flow EVM Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Tokens segment, AYFLOW demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ayFLOW

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:09:29 (UTC+8)

ayFLOW (AYFLOW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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